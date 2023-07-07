Wimbledon 2023 outcomes: Andy Murray loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie crushed

Former world number one Murray won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July

Andy Murray’s hopes of a fine Wimbledon victory on the 10th anniversary of his 2013 title win were ended by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two.

Stalled by Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew on Thursday, the Briton lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Friday.

Murray had not beaten a SW19 opponent ranked as high as the Greek since his iconic win over Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Shortly before Murray’s loss, British number one Cameron Norrie fell 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-7 (3-7) to Christopher Eubanks.

Murray, 36, and Norrie, 27, were considered the nation’s best hopes of success in the men’s singles and their defeats dampened the spirits of the home fans at the All England Club.

Their exits leave British number five Liam Broady, who is…