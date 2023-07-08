Wimbledon 2023 outcomes: Andy Murray struggling for motivation after second-round exit

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray unsure about Wimbledon future after loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Whenever Andy Murray waves goodbye to Centre Court these days, nobody can confidently predict if it will be the last time or not.

At the start of the 10th anniversary of Murray’s iconic first title at the All England Club, when he ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles champion, there was hope.

The hope was that he could complete a memorable win over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and earn his most notable victory at a Grand Slam since having career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

By the end of the day, the former world number one questioned whether all the effort, pain and sacrifice of trying to go deep at Wimbledon is worth repeating.

Asked if he was confident of returning next year, Murray…