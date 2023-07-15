Wimbledon 2023 outcomes: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur in girls’s remaining

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title as Ons Jabeur’s wait for a major goes on.

Vondrousova, 24, is ranked 42nd in the world after missing six months of last season with a wrist injury.

But the Czech handled the nerves of the occasion better than 2022 runner-up Jabeur to win Saturday’s final 6-4 6-4.

Sixth seed Jabeur, 28, has now lost all three major finals she has played in and was in tears at the end.

Vondrousova, who came to Wimbledon as a fan last year wearing a cast after wrist surgery, fell flat on her back as the magnitude of what she had achieved sank in.

“I don’t know what is happening – it is an amazing feeling,” said Vondrousova, who beat five seeded players to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

After sharing a warm embrace with…