Wimbledon 2023: Simply Cease Oil protesters interrupt play at All England Membership

Two Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon by throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on to Court 18.

The All England Club said they had been arrested after holding up Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro’s match.

Just Stop Oil is an environmental protest group calling for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects.

It has targeted various sporting events, including an Ashes Test.

Its followers also disrupted the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds,” the All England Club (AELTC) said in a statement.

A man and woman ran on to the court, throwing the confetti and jigsaw pieces from a Wimbledon ‘Centre Court View’ jigsaw puzzle box on to the grass.

Just Stop Oil said in a statement its supporters had thrown “environmentally friendly…