Wimbledon: Britain’s Andy Murray knocked out in second spherical by John Isner

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British two-time champion Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit as he lost in four sets against American John Isner in the second round.

The 35-year-old former world number one clinched the third set to keep alive his hopes but fell 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to the big-hitting 20th seed.

Isner, a 2018 semi-finalist, fired 36 aces on his way to an impressive victory on Centre Court.

He will play 20-year-old Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner next.

Murray had never before failed to reach the third round at SW19, in 13 previous attempts.

But he was unable to register a break of serve against the unwavering Isner, who executed his trademark big-serving game to perfection to record a memorable win, going out just hours after British teenager Emma Raducanu lost to Caroline Garcia on the same court.

