Wimbledon: Britain’s Cameron Norrie secures first Grand Slam fourth spherical look

Cameron Norrie has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam at the 19th attempt

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British ninth seed Cameron Norrie joined compatriot Heather Watson in securing a first Grand Slam fourth-round appearance with a dominant win over American Steve Johnson.

Norrie comfortably beat world number 93 Johnson 6-4 6-1 6-0 on Centre Court.

He sealed victory in style as an ace closed out a faultless final set.

Norrie will next face another player from the United States, Tommy Paul, after the 30th seed beat Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-2 6-2.

World number 12 Norrie’s victory came just hours after Watson defeated Kaja Juvan to also reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam in singles for the first time.

Norrie breaks new ground on Centre Court

British number one Norrie has remained inside the top 15 since first arriving there in October on…