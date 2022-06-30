Wimbledon: Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Heather Watson win on good day for British gamers

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British wildcard Katie Boulter delighted Wimbledon’s Centre Court with a stunning fightback to beat 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

After a 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win, Boulter fought back tears when revealing her gran Jill died two days ago.

“I’m going to get so emotional. I’d like to dedicate it to her,” she said after securing her best Grand Slam run.

Fellow Britons Liam Broady and Heather Watson also earned memorable wins on Thursday to reach the third round.

Wildcard Broady, 28, won 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 against Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman to also record his best performance at a major.

British number four Watson, 30, matched her best Wimbledon singles performance with a 7-5 6-4 win against China’s Wang Qiang.

More British success looked on the cards when Harriet Dart won the first set against eighth…