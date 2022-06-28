Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal beats Francisco Cerundolo to achieve second spherical

Wimbledon 2022: Best Rafael Nadal moments as he advances to next round.

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Spain’s Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an improbable calendar Grand Slam by fighting off Francisco Cerundolo to win on his return to Wimbledon.

Nadal, 36, was two sets and break up before the Argentine took the third.

Cerundolo broke early in the fourth but Nadal regained momentum to eventually win 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 on Centre Court.

Nadal feared he might have to retire last year because of chronic foot pain but has won Australian Open and French Open titles this year.

The 22-time major champion was also concerned the issue would rule him out of Wimbledon.

Twice a winner at Wimbledon, Nadal had not played at the All England Club since 2019 and received an affectionate reception on what was eventually a triumphant return to Centre Court.

“All the…