Wimbledon: Roger Federer and former champions have a good time 100 years of Centre Court docket

Roger Federer, pictured with John McEnroe, was given a rapturous reception when he walked out on Centre Court. This year is the first time he has not played at Wimbledon since 1997

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Wimbledon marked 100 years of its Centre Court on Sunday with a musical celebration and a parade of former champions.

Eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer, who is not playing this year because of a knee injury, said he hoped to play at the famous arena “one more time” in the future.

“It is great to be here with all the other champions,” 40-year-old Federer said. “I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court.

“It has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses, and I hope I can come back here one more time.”

Wimbledon stalwart Sir Cliff Richard and British singer Freya Ridings performed to the crowd, on the first…