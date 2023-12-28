Winter at Wimbledon – Contained in the Slam that by no means sleeps

Sign up for notifications to the latest Insight features via the BBC Sport app and find the most recent in the series.

Today, it is just Little Nicky on The Hill.

In seven months or so, it will be teeming with spectators, sunbathing, sipping and soaking up Wimbledon’s atmosphere and giant-screen action.

But now, as autumn turns towards winter, they are gone. The screen is too. And Little Nicky – as the All England Club groundstaff have dubbed their small GPS-guided robotic mower – is alone, trundling up and down the slope, trimming back any new growth.

Little Nicky is not the only difference. Wimbledon has one of sport and summer’s most recognisable palettes; sun-bleached whites, electric blue skies, two-tone lawn green and the occasional pop of scarlet strawberry.

In the drizzle and gloom, with the courts stripped back to bare postage stamps of turf and the seats hooded in tarpaulin, it is a more muted colour scheme. Ivy, that blends into the background in the summer, takes centre…