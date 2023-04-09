Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Wins Silver Award for Asia’s Best SME Sustainabilit… – Press Release

JAKARTA, Apr 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk JK has been recognized with a Silver award in the Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SME) category at the prestigious 8th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA). This recognition is a testament to the commitment of the Wintermar Group towards sustainability and its efforts to address material sustainability issues.

Sugiman Layanto, Managing Director of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk, stated, “Wintermar’s efforts to integrate sustainable practices throughout our operations is based on our mission to create a sustainable long term business for all our stakeholders. Winning the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards is a confirmation that our continuous effort to incorporate environmental and social impacts into our business decisions is bearing fruit. We are proud to be recognized and inspired to do more to create a sustainable future for all.”

The virtual awards ceremony, attended by senior business leaders and sustainability practitioners from 16 countries, took place on 30th March 2023 and began with an opening address by H.E. Ms Kara Owen, the British High Commissioner to Singapore.

Rajesh Chhabara, the founder of ASRA stated, “The sustainability report of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk demonstrates its commitment to high-quality disclosure about how it manages material environmental, social and governance issues, risks and opportunities to create sustainable value for its stakeholders.”

Sustainability reporting communicates Wintermar’s ESG performance by showcasing our performance and the management systems which support the Company’s commitment towards sustainable business practices.

Winning at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards is a significant achievement for Wintermar. The rigorous multi-tier evaluation process involves three assessment rounds that select the best in each award category, taking into account companies’ reputations among their stakeholders.

