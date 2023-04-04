WISeKey International Holding Ltd to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Share… – Press Release

WISeKey International Holding Ltd to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27

WISeKey’s Board of Directors Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals Submitted

Zug, Switzerland, April 4, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (WIHNWKEY, a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that the Board of Directors has recommended to shareholders to vote “FOR” the proposals submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM“), which, as announced on March 30, 2023, will be held on April 27, 2023, 2pm CEST, at SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland.

As previously announced, the proposals primarily relate to the distribution to shareholders and holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of 20% of the outstanding ordinary shares, par value USD 0.01 each (the SEALSQ Ordinary Shares), in SEALSQ Corp (SEALSQ). SEALSQ is a company organized and formed under the laws of the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The distribution is to be made in the form of a special dividend in kind (the Special Dividend) out of the Company’s capital contribution reserves booked in its statutory standalone financial statements as of December 31, 2021, based on a distribution ratio of (i) 0.002131728 SEALSQ Ordinary Share for each of the Company’s registered share with a par value of CHF 0.01 each (the Class A Shares), (ii) 0.010658642 SEALSQ Ordinary Share for each of the Company’s registered share with a par value of CHF 0.05 each (the Class B Shares), and (iii) 0.10658642 SEALSQ Ordinary Shares for each ADS, representing 10 Class B Shares each, each as outstanding as of the record date for the Special Dividend. The number of SEALSQ Ordinary Shares to be distributed to holders of Class B Shares, ADSs and Class A Shares may be adjusted, as further detailed in the EGM invitation. In lieu of fractional SEALSQ Ordinary Shares,…