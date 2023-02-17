WISeKey Strengthens its North American Footprint by Signing a Partnership Agreem… – Press Release

WISeKey Strengthens its North American Footprint by Signing a Partnership Agreement with Rep One, a Leading Sales Representative Organization in the Southeast

Geneva, Switzerland – February 17, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (WIHNWKEY, a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the signing of a new sales representative agreement with Rep One Associates Inc. (“Rep One”), a leading sales representative organization based in Huntsville, Alabama. This agreement will help accelerate the business expansion in North America of WISeKey’s subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (formerly known as WISeKey Semiconductors).

Rep One will bring WISeKey’s unique security value proposition to its large existing customer base, which includes leading suppliers in different market segments. Also Rep One’s longstanding experience and technical expertise in the semiconductors market, will be beneficial in offering WISeKey’s semiconductors, PKI and Trust Services portfolio to potential customers, especially those in need of a complete suite of security offering.

Long established in the Southeast, Rep One services a broad range of customers and applications. Rep One’s team has extensive knowledge in all aspects of embedded computing where they help deliver the optimal compute engine, interface, storage, and network connectivity for customers’ product requirements. Consumer electronics, automotive, military, telecommunications, medical and lighting are among the applications where Rep One has successful designs in production.

Rep One teams will be supported by WISeKey’s existing North American sales team and particularly by Renae Rae, Director of Sales for the region, who has over 20 years of senior level business experience, specifically in the semiconductor, IoT, connectivity, and integration field.

David Khalifa, WISeKey Semiconductors VP of Global Sales said, “As we continue to expand our footprint and market penetration in North America, we are…