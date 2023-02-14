With 7.4% CAGR: The Medicated Wipes Market worth US$ 15.89 billion by 2032 Globa… – Press Release

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Medicated Wipes Market was valued at US$ 7.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2032. Sales of medicated wipes are expected to reach US$ 15.89 billion by the end of 2032.



The primary purposes of medicated wipes are to relieve pain and minimize edema.

The World Health Organization reported in 2019 that 810 women died every day in 2017 as a result of complications associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

Because of the pressure during pregnancy, vessels dilate, which can lead to the pile problem. Feminine care medicated wipes are useful in such cases.

Similar to personal protective equipment, the production and usage of medicated wipes for cleaning, sanitizing, and medical treatment has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, hemorrhoids are prevalent among obese individuals because of excessive pressure on blood vessels.

More than 1.9 billion persons aged 18 and older were overweight, according to WHO data released in June 2021, which is another factor contributing to the increased sales of medicated wipes.

Doctors are recommending medicated wipes due to their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and analgesic effects, which provide relief from several ailments. As a result of the increasing demand for medicated wipes across the world, key market players are focusing on product innovation and new launches.

For instance:

One of the top healthcare companies, PDI Healthcare, introduced the Super Sani-Cloths Germicidal Disposable Wipes in June 2021. According to the manufacturer, these wipes are effective against more than 30 different viral types, including SARS-COV-2.

