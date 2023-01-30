WITH CRYPTO MARKETS IN TURMOIL, THE BLOCK LAUNCHES NEW TOOLS FOR INDUSTRY – Press Release

The Block Pro Provides Suite of Research, News and Data Products for Organizations Evaluating Opportunities in Digital Assets

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Block announced today a new premium suite of seven subscription products called The Block Pro. Consisting of research, news and data, The Block Pro is specifically designed for organizations looking to participate in the digital asset ecosystem. Each product is grounded in data and provides unique insight into the drivers and developments shaping the industry.

The Block Pro delivers reliable insights with an unmatched level of industry nuance and accuracy thanks to dedicated teams of reporters and analysts with unique expertise in crypto, finance and public policy. From its launch in 2018, The Block has distinguished itself by focusing exclusively on the crypto market and digital asset industry. Its international teams of researchers and journalists provide analysis and perspective unavailable elsewhere.

“At a time when people are pulling back, we’re all in,” said Bobby Moran, Interim CEO of The Block. “The launch of The Block Pro brings us one step closer to achieving our mission for our customers, and this product will be the standard for reliable and actionable information in this industry. With unprecedented turmoil in recent months, Pro is a game-changer for organizations already participating in or considering the opportunity to operate in the digital asset space.”

Moran continued: “We consistently hear from our customers that they are forced to navigate multiple sources of information – some of it inaccurate or superficial. With The Block Pro, industry professionals get the intelligence they need to stay a step ahead and make smarter, more informed decisions.”

“The Block Pro has been designed with investment teams, analysts and researchers in mind,” said Larry Cermak, Vice President of Research at The Block. “But we also regularly work with founders and project teams who don’t…