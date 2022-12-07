With eye on China, US to spice up navy forces in Australia — and ‘invite’ Japan to affix in

The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.

Speaking after annual AUSMIN talks between the allies, Austin said the two countries also agreed to “invite Japan to integrate into our force posture initiatives in Australia.”

Austin did not detail when there would be an increase in the rotations, or how many troops, ships and aircraft they would involve, and it was unclear how the announcement differed from a similar statement more than a year ago.

“The United States and Australia share a vision of a region where countries can determine their own futures,” he told a joint news conference with his Australian counterpart that included the nations’ foreign ministers.

“Unfortunately, that vision is being challenged today….