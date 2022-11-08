With meals costs rising, this city farmer is on a mission to assist hundreds of individuals develop their very own

Editor’s Note: Know someone who inspires you? Click here to nominate them as a CNN Hero.





CNN

—



In the state of Georgia, where one in eight people face hunger, one farmer has made it his mission not only to feed the hungry but to help them grow a bounty in their own backyard.

“My main goal is to make sure that marginalized and underserved communities have access to locally grown food that’s free of chemicals,” said Bobby Wilson, who operates the nonprofit Metro Atlanta Urban Farm.

“We have turned five acres of land right here in the heart of the city into a green oasis that really impacts the quality of life of people that live around here.”

Since 2009, Wilson has taught thousands of people how to plant and grow their own vegetables and prepare meals with them, including onions, garlic, cucumbers, tomatoes, collard greens, squash, and eggplant.

…