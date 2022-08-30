With shares falling once more, this is how one can defend your portfolio





This is an updated version of a story that originally ran on July 21, 2022.

But then Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week and strongly indicated that the US central bank would likely raise rates more aggressively than investors expected, and he said that American households can expect “some pain” ahead.

And some analysts say stocks may have further to fall. “Be cautious at this point as it’s not entirely clear that the bottom is in for this cycle, let alone for 2022. There will be more volatility to come in the next few months, so caveat emptor,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

While it may be a bumpy road ahead, there are ways to mitigate potential damage to your portfolio in the coming months.

Forget timing the market Bearish markets can be a bear on your psyche. There may be times when you are tempted to sell your equity investments and move the proceeds into cash or…