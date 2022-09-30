Within the Philippines, victims of martial legislation concern their tales are being erased below ‘Bongbong’ Marcos



Hong Kong

CNN

—



When Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr. met US President Joe Biden in New York last week, there was an uncomfortable sense of deja vu for some older Filipinos.

But it was not so much that the visit came 40 years after Marcos’ father and namesake was welcomed to Washington by President Ronald Reagan.

It was that it also came 50 years – almost to the very day – after Marcos Snr. placed his country under martial law, kick-starting a notorious 14-year period in which thousands of people were killed, tortured and imprisoned.

As Marcos Jnr. went on a six-day charm offensive, attending the United Nations General Assembly and meeting the World Bank and business groups, back in the Southeast Asian island nation thousands of people gathered to remember the victims who had suffered under his father’s watch. They held exhibitions,…