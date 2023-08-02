Wolters Kluwer 2023 Half-Year Report – Press Release

Wolters Kluwer 2023 Half-Year Report

Alphen aan den Rijn, August 2, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today releases its half-year 2023 results.

Highlights

Guidance for 2023 reiterated. Margin to improve for the full year.

Revenues €2,725 million, up 4% in constant currencies and up 6% organically. Recurring revenues (82% of total revenues) up 7% organically; non-recurring down 1% organically. Digital & services revenues (94% of total revenues) grew 6% organically. Expert solutions (58% of total revenues) grew 7% organically.

Adjusted operating profit €711 million, down 4% in constant currencies. Adjusted operating profit margin down 210 basis points to 26.1%, as anticipated. Margin reflects expected increase in personnel costs and investments in innovation.

Diluted adjusted EPS €2.17, up 6% overall and up 2% in constant currencies.

Adjusted free cash flow €495 million, down 2% in constant currencies.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) improved to 15.4%.

Balance sheet remains strong with net-debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x.

Interim dividend €0.72 per share, set at 40% of prior year total dividend.

On track to complete 2023 share buyback of up to €1 billion.

Interim Report of the Executive Board

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, commented: “We delivered 6% organic growth as continued strong momentum in recurring revenues more than offset the anticipated downturn in non-recurring revenue streams. Operating costs and margins developed as expected and we remain confident of delivering a full-year margin improvement. We made important progress towards our strategic goals and are excited about pursuing growth opportunities across the business. Around 50% of our digital revenues are from products that leverage AI and we see generative AI as another powerful tool to drive value for our customers.“