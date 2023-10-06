Woman Cathy Ferguson: Former Manchester United supervisor Sir Alex Ferguson’s spouse dies aged 84

Sir Alex Ferguson credited his wife with persuading him not to retire in 2002

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died aged 84.

The couple married in 1966, spending 57 years as husband and wife, and had three sons, including Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson,” a statement from the Ferguson family said.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect, and the men’s and women’s teams will wear black armbands in their fixtures this weekend.

Manchester United said in a statement: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Cathy and Sir Alex Ferguson first met 59 years ago

