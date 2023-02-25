Women of Global Change Vancouver Help Children as They Welcome a New Chapter Pre… – Press Release

Women of Global Change Vancouver Chapter President, Inthirani Arul, is excited to lead the charge in making a positive impact in the lives of those in need in the community as the chapter looks to collaborate with other people and organizations who help children.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — A Women of Global Change (WGC) chapter has been re-launched in Vancouver, focusing on supporting foster children and families in the local community. The newly appointed Chapter President, Inthirani Arul, is excited to lead the charge in making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

According to the British Columbia Ministry of Children and Family Development, there were 5,512 children in foster care in the province as of March 2021. The WGC Vancouver chapter aims to help these children and their families by providing resources, education, and support.

WGC is a global organization that aims to empower women’s networks to create positive change for themselves, their communities and the world. With chapters worldwide, WGC has become a powerful force for good, and the re-launch of a chapter in Vancouver promises to have a significant impact on the local community.

“We believe that every child deserves a safe and loving home,” said Inthirani Arul, the new WGC Vancouver Chapter President. “Our goal is to support foster children and their families by providing them with the resources they need to do more than survive but instead to thrive. We want to empower them to overcome any obstacles they may face and build a better future for themselves.”

“I’m excited to see the impact that this new chapter will have on the community,” said Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of WGCF. “Children are our future and someone once reached out their hand to me and it made a world of difference. Sometimes something so small can mean so much to so many. And who knows, one of these kids could grow up to be the doctor who finds the cure to cancer or even the world’s next peace…