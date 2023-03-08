Women’s Health Devices Market Size Expected to Hit USD 62.61 Billion by 2028, ex… – Press Release

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Women’s Health Devices Market size was valued at USD 34.23 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 35.63 billion in 2021 to USD 62.61 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Women’s Health Devices Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our analysts, the increased incidence of various female cancers such as breast and ovarian cancer and additional illnesses such as uterine fibroids is anticipated to intensely navigate the market. All these aspects combined are likely to significantly hike the implementation of women’s health devices during the forecast period. Several renowned players have been observed participating in addressing and tackling female health concerns and are actively working towards providing the best possible services to them.

Key Industry Development:

December 2019: Roche Diagnostics Korea publicized and endorsed the utilization of the Harmony test in Korea. In order to carry this out, Roche delivered devices to the Seoul Clinical Laboratories and confirmed the precision of the test.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 62.61 Billion in 2028 Base Year 2020 Women’s Health Devices Market Size in 2020 USD 34.23 Billion in 2020 Historical Data 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 110

Key Takeaways

Female diseases’ high prevalence led to greater demand for women’s health devices.

Market growth is expected to be strongly driven by the increased awareness of women’s health issues.

The cancers & chronic diseases segment to lead market during forecast.

In 2020, North America held the largest market share.

