Wondershare Filmora Launches Project Go Viral Campaign to Send Aspiring Creators… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Filmora, the AI-powered video editing software, has recently announced its Project Go Viral campaign in conjunction with its sponsorship of Vidcon 2023, the mecca for creators around the world. Running from May 3rd to August 3rd, the campaign’s goal is to empower those who want to grow professionally as a creator by offering them a Go Viral Kit.

To participate, creators can simply post their upcoming video content that reflects their creative style on social media with #FilmoraVidCon and tag @Filmora_editor in the caption. Creators who have less than 20k followers are welcome to join in the fun.

The Go Viral Kit is designed to help new creators accelerate their content creation journey. Three participants will be selected based on how well the content reflects their creative style by Wondershare Filmora to receive a Go Viral Kit that includes a $1000 gear fund, a Filmora Perpetual License with unlimited access to video effects, and a shoutout from a social media Influencer to their channel.

On top of the Go Viral Kit, one of them will receive a trip to Vidcon valued at $3000 which includes a Vidcon ticket, a round-trip flight ticket and 4 nights of accommodation. In total, this prize package is worth up to $5000.

“Video creativity has the power to transcend boundaries, connect communities across the globe, and inspire change. As a global corporation, it is our responsibility to nurture and support the growth of rising creators, providing them with the tools and resources they need to share their unique vision with the world, “stated Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. “The Project Go Viral campaign shows how Wondershare Filmora is committed to empowering creators to unleash their full potential. We believe every creator deserves a chance to make their content go viral as long as they have a passion, and we’re excited to be a part of that journey.”

While equipping creators with everything they need to increase their…