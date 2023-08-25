Worcestershire-New Zealand: Black Caps breeze to victory in New Street warm-up

|Worcestershire v New Zealanders, New Road:
|Worcestershire 124 (19 overs): O Cox 63; Ferguson 3-11, Ravindra 3-15, Jamieson 3-28
|New Zealand 126-3 (12 overs): Bowes 35, Phillips 32*, Seifert 30; Darley 2-20
|New Zealand won by seven wickets
|Scorecard
New Zealand warmed up for their forthcoming T20 series with England as they beat the rain to see off Worcestershire by seven wickets at a sold-out New Road.
Fielding a team containing six of their T20 series squad, the Black Caps, playing in their first white-ball game in England since the 2019 World Cup final, bowled out the Pears for 124 in 19 overs.
New Zealand reached 126-3 with eight overs to spare, Glenn Phillips smashing the match-winning six and four.
Phillips finished unbeaten on 32 off 15 balls, to finish things off after a productive opening stand of 58 in 26 deliveries from Chad Bowes (35) and Tim Seifert (30).
That came after the Black Caps had earlier bowled out…