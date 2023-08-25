Worcestershire-New Zealand: Black Caps breeze to victory in New Street warm-up

New Zealand’s visit to Worcester attracted a sell-out all-ticket 4,500 crowd

Worcestershire v New Zealanders, New Road: Worcestershire 124 (19 overs): O Cox 63; Ferguson 3-11, Ravindra 3-15, Jamieson 3-28 New Zealand 126-3 (12 overs): Bowes 35, Phillips 32*, Seifert 30; Darley 2-20 New Zealand won by seven wickets Scorecard

New Zealand warmed up for their forthcoming T20 series with England as they beat the rain to see off Worcestershire by seven wickets at a sold-out New Road.

Fielding a team containing six of their T20 series squad, the Black Caps, playing in their first white-ball game in England since the 2019 World Cup final, bowled out the Pears for 124 in 19 overs.

New Zealand reached 126-3 with eight overs to spare, Glenn Phillips smashing the match-winning six and four.

Phillips finished unbeaten on 32 off 15 balls, to finish things off after a productive opening stand of 58 in 26 deliveries from Chad Bowes (35) and Tim Seifert (30).

That came after the Black Caps had earlier bowled out…