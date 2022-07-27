Worcestershire: One other change of construction deliberate at New Street as Paul Pridgeon stands down

Paul Pridgeon was director of cricket at Shrewsbury School before returning to New Road

Worcestershire are planning another change of management structure.

The County Championship Division Two club have advertised for applicants for the role of director of cricket.

The title was last used by long-serving ex-player and coach Steve Rhodes before he left New Road in December 2017.

But it will be reintroduced when former Pears fast bowler Paul Pridgeon, 68, who is currently chair of the county’s cricket steering group, stands down at the end of the season.

“Worcestershire are a club with a proud history and a very bright future,” said Worcestershire chair Fanos Hira.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for someone with experience and the right qualities to help drive our club forwards. We will explore every avenue in searching for the perfect fit for the role, and we invite applications from all backgrounds.”

Hira took over as chairman in September 2018, just two days after Worcestershire won…