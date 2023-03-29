Worcestershire report lack of simply over £200,000 for 2022 – their first deficit since 2019

Worcestershire have been playing first-class cricket at New Road since 1899

Worcestershire have reported their first financial downturn since 2019, having announced a loss of just over £200,000 for the 2022 season.

The County Championship Division Two club say they will be “laser-focused on tight cost control” while “looking to maximise all commercial opportunities to increase profitability.”

The club’s annual report showed a deficit of £203,287 to 31 December.

They were particularly hard-hit by a 49% increase in energy bills.

Record inflation hit their pre-tax profits of £1.9m.

But the club’s debt has been reduced by £173,000 – and their membership increased to 2,459, generating a 20% increase in income from subscriptions.

Income from catering (£956,213), sponsorship and advertising (£310,975) and match tickets (£287,816) all also significantly increased in 2022.

Although they remain cushioned by their annual seven-figure England & Wales Cricket Board payment, as received by all…