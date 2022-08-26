Workers exodus dangers security at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant



Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

CNN

—



When Russian troops started shelling nearby towns from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant where she worked in southeastern Ukraine, Elena decided it was time to escape.

She had kept working at the Zaporizhzhia complex for months after it was stormed by the Russians in March, among hundreds of Ukrainian workers effectively kept hostage to enable the power station ​– the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – ​to keep running.

But eventually, the constant explosions and fears for her young son’s life made her take the risk to leave.

“It’s scary,” Elena told CNN. “Everything explodes there.”

CNN agreed to use only Elena’s first name out of respect for her safety concerns.​

The Ukrainians have accused the Russian troops of using the plant as a shield, and risking serious damage or a potential…