Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments in HR Tech… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global workforce analytics market is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.12%. The workforce analytics market is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.21%.

North America was the largest region in the workforce analytics market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the workforce analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing investment in workforce analytics is expected to propel the workforce analytics market. Many organizations are considering increasing their investments in workforce analytics as it assists enterprises in improving the productivity of the employees, developing effective recruiting methods, deriving better hiring decisions, retaining the best talent, efficient use of the workforce, and effective workforce planning. Workforce analytics uses the latest technologies and metrics to improve the workforce and management that offers a great return on investment in the long run.

For instance, according to research presented in January 2019 by SD Worx, a Belgium-based global HR and payroll company, 50% of HR professionals across Europe are dissatisfied with how HR analytics is currently prioritized within the industry, and just 9% are very satisfied, indicating a need for better analytics and prioritization.

Additionally, 76% of the organizations intend to increase their investment in HR technology as a whole which includes workforce analytics as well, with 45% intended to increase investment in the next two years and 65% within the next 3 years. In addition, 95% of organizations agreed that high-quality data…