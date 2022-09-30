Workforce grew by virtually 15% since census

(CNS): The number of people in the Cayman Islands currently in a job has grown by almost 15% since the census was completed less than twelve months ago. The combined number of people looking for a job or in work also grew to 11.7%, increasing the actual workforce here to a record level of 54,398 people, according to the latest Labour Force Survey. The survey also shows a whopping population increase of more than 10% since the census to stand at 78,554 people, almost entirely due to an increase in overseas workers.

Reflecting on the situation as of spring this year, the report pegs overall unemployment at just 3%, though just over 5% of Caymanians in the workforce are jobless. But the population increase appears to have been fuelled by foreign workers. The Caymanian population rose by just over 1% during the last ten months while the non-Caymanian population is estimated to have increased by more than 25% in the same period.

More local people were back in work in…