World Aquatics Championships: US inventive swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after fainting in pool

Anita Alvarez finished seventh in the solo free final

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 25-year-old was not breathing and had sunk after completing her routine in the solo free final in Budapest.

Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, pulled Alvarez to the surface before she was taken away on a stretcher.

The US swim team later released a statement from Fuentes saying Alvarez “feels good now”.

Alvarez previously fainted following a routine during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year, with Fuentes also rescuing her on that occasion.

Of the more recent incident, Fuentes said: “Anita is okay – the doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal – [her] heart rate, oxygen, sugar levels, blood pressure, et cetera… all is OK.

“We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports [such as] marathon, cycling, cross country. We all have seen images where some…