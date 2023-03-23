World Athletics bans transgender feminine athletes from competing in feminine world rating occasions

Lord Coe said the decision was made “to protect the female category”

World Athletics has banned transgender female athletes from competing in the female category at international events.

The governing body’s president, Lord Coe, said no female transgender athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions from 31 March.

A working group will be set up to conduct further research into the transgender eligibility guidelines.

“We’re not saying no forever,” he said.

Under previous rules, World Athletics required transgender female athletes to reduce their amount of blood testosterone to a maximum of 5nmol/L, and stay under this threshold continuously for a period of 12 months before competition.

Lord Coe added the decision was “guided by the overarching principle which is to protect the female category”.

He noted that there are currently no transgender athletes competing internationally in the sport.

The World Athletics Council also…