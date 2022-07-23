World Athletics Championship: Matt Hudson-Smith says he made suicide try

Matt Hudson-Smith will now focus on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Great Britain’s 400m World Championship bronze medallist Matt Hudson-Smith says he made a suicide attempt last year as he battled with injury, debt and the Covid pandemic.

The 27-year-old has overcome Achilles, hamstring and hip injuries which have affected him on the track since 2019.

“I had huge mental health issues in 2021,” he said after winning his medal in Eugene on Friday.

“Not a lot of people know this, but I literally attempted suicide.”

The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind the United States’ Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada and win Britain’s fourth medal of the event.

It was a sweet moment after a tough period based in the USA, where he lost sponsors and accrued a significant debt as he struggled with injury issues, and missed last year’s Olympics.

“I was racing knowing I was hurt all the time, going to races knowing I’m not 100%. I couldn’t do the Olympics for several…