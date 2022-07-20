World Athletics Championships: Britain’s Jake Wightman wins 1500m gold

Britain’s Jake Wightman produced a stunning run to take 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon.

The 28-year-old produced a brilliant final burst to pass Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and clinch the title in three minutes 29.23.

Wightman looked stunned as he crossed the line in a world-leading time.

He is the first British man to win the world 1500m title since Steve Cram in 1983.

Wightman’s father, Geoff, is the stadium announcer in Eugene and was able to call his son’s victory.

“Running is coming home. Wow. That is my son and he is the world champion,” he told the Hayward Field crowd.

Ingebrigtsen took silver in 3:29.47, with Spain’s Mohamed Katir third.

It is Britain’s second medal of the championships after Laura Muir won bronze in the women’s 1500m on Tuesday.

Scotland’s Wightman produced a superb tactical race, timing his final move to perfection.

With Ingebrigtsen leading as the bell rang, Wightman pushed forward, passing him with 200m to go and then keeping him at bay…