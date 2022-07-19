World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir takes bronze in 1500m

Britain’s Laura Muir claimed a hard-fought bronze in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Muir had narrowly missed out on a medal in the past three world finals but ran a season’s best three minutes 55.28 in an astonishingly quick race.

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya took gold in 3:52.96, with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay second.

“It was all about the medal – I took my time but I am so happy I got it,” the Scot told BBC Sport.

Olympic silver medallist Muir had come close to a world medal before, having finished fifth, fourth and fifth again in her last three outings.

“This time last year I did not have any global outdoor medals and now I have two,” the 29-year-old said.

“This was the one that was really bugging me.

“After I got the Olympic silver I was like ‘this is the year, I am going to get it’ and I have. I am so pleased.”

It is Great Britain’s first medal of these championships.

‘That was an extra level’