World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir takes bronze in 1500m

Britain’s Laura Muir claimed a hard-fought bronze in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Muir had narrowly missed out on a medal in the past three world finals but ran a season’s best three minutes 55.28 in an astonishingly quick race.
Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya took gold in 3:52.96, with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay second.
“It was all about the medal – I took my time but I am so happy I got it,” the Scot told BBC Sport.
Olympic silver medallist Muir had come close to a world medal before, having finished fifth, fourth and fifth again in her last three outings.
“This time last year I did not have any global outdoor medals and now I have two,” the 29-year-old said.
“This was the one that was really bugging me.
“After I got the Olympic silver I was like ‘this is the year, I am going to get it’ and I have. I am so pleased.”
It is Great Britain’s first medal of these championships.
‘That was an extra level’