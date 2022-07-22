World Athletics Championships: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold with Dina Asher-Smith third

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)

A delighted Dina Asher-Smith won 200m world bronze to return to the major championship podium after a year of personal and physical pain.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson took gold in the second-fastest time in history, winning in 21.45, only 0.11 seconds off the 34-year-old world record.

Jackson’s compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won 100m gold earlier in the week, was second in 21.81 seconds.

Asher-Smith’s 2021 Olympics campaign was wrecked by a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old’s grandmother, who she was especially close to, died earlier this year.

Asher-Smith sunk to the track after the finish, wreathed in smiles before embracing her mother Julie by the trackside.

“I don’t think we have ever been in World final with that kind of talent,” she told BBC Sport.

“I knew I just had to run as fast as my legs would carry me and really pray and hope it…