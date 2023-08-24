World Championships 2023: Matthew Hudson-Smith wins 400m silver

Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed a gutsy 400m silver at the World Championships as he finished an agonising 0.09 seconds behind Jamaican champion Antonio Watson.

The 28-year-old led until the closing stages but could not hold off Watson, who clocked victory in 44.22 secs.

Hudson-Smith’s preparations were impacted by a foot problem that he said sometimes left him “unable to walk”.

“I got a bronze last year, a silver this year so next time, gold,” he said.

Hudson-Smith went out hard in pursuit of his first global title but could not respond as a measured Watson overhauled him in the push to the end in Budapest.

The Briton had made his gold medal ambitions clear after setting a European record in the semi-finals and initially appeared unsure how to react to his achievement.

Crouching down in a mixture of contemplation and exhaustion after upgrading his 2022 medal, he was able to enjoy the moment after being handed his hard-earned silver.

It is Great Britain’s fifth medal of the…