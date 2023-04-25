World Check Championship: Ajinkya Rahane returns to India squad for ultimate towards Australia

Ajinkya Rahane played in the previous World Test Championship final against New Zealand in 2021

Ajinkya Rahane has been included in India’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rahane, 34, made his debut in 2013 but has not played a Test match since January 2022.

He has not played white-ball cricket for India since 2018, but has been in good form for his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The final will be held at the Oval between 7 and 11 June.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Top-order batter Rahane has played 82 Tests, scoring 4,931 runs at an average of 38.52.

He was in India’s XI when they reached the World Test Championship final in 2021, where they eventually lost to New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma will captain the side which…