World Check Championship: Australia beat India in ultimate at The Oval

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day five of five): Australia 469 (Head 163, Smith 121; Siraj 4-108) & 270-8 dec (Carey 66*; Jadeja 3-58) I ndia 296 (Rahane 89, Thakur 51; Cummins 3-83) & 234 (Lyon 4-41, Boland 3-46) Australia won by 209 runs Scorecard

Australia won the World Test Championship by ruthlessly dismantling India on the fifth day of the final at The Oval.

India’s slim hopes of reaching a world-record target of 444 rested on Virat Kohli, 44 not out as India began on 164-3, but the fans’ hero was out for 49 in the seventh over of the day.

Kohli aimed at loose drive at Scott Boland, with Steve Smith taking a stunning catch at second slip. In the same over, Ravindra Jadeja edged Boland behind.

The game in their grasp, Australia efficiently worked through the lower order before lunch to dismiss India for 234 and take victory by 209 runs. Boland ended with 3-46, off-spinner Nathan Lyon 4-41.

They become the second winners of the World Test Championship, following New Zealand’s…