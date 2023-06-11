World Check Championship: India captain Rohit Sharma needs last to be three-match collection

India captain Rohit Sharma would “love” the World Test Championship final to be a three-match series.

Rohit acknowledged the biggest obstacle to a final series is finding the space in an increasingly hectic schedule.

“You need to have fair opportunities to both the teams,” the 36-year-old said.

“In the next cycle, if it is possible, a three-match series would be ideal.

“I would love that. But is there a time? That’s the big question. It’s about finding that window where it can be fit in.”

The cricket calendar is already packed, with Test cricket competing against two other formats for space in a schedule that includes a men’s ICC event – 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup or Champions Trophy – every year for the next eight years.

Domestic franchise competitions around the world mean players can already play year round, while England Test captain Ben Stokes said it was “unsustainable” to play in all three formats when he announced his retirement from one-day international cricket last…