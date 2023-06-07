World Check Championship last: Travis Head ton offers Australia management over India

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day one of five): Australia: 327-3 (Head 146*, Smith 95*) India: Yet to bat Scorecard

Travis Head stroked a sparkling century to put Australia in a dominant position against India on day one of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The left-hander, player of the series in the last Ashes, served a reminder of his talent before the forthcoming battle against England with 146 not out from 156 balls.

Head shared an unbroken stand of 251 with Steve Smith, who looked in ominous touch for his unbeaten 95. The fourth-wicket pair took Australia to 327-3 at the close.

India, beaten in the first Test Championship final two years ago, opted to bowl first on a green pitch under grey sky and reduced Australia to 76-3.

But as batting conditions eased, India’s back-up seamers could not carry the threat of the new-ball bowlers and Rohit Sharma’s side may rue omitting off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India will return on Thursday with a ball that is less…