World Check Championship: Profitable Ashes after Check title could be ‘legacy-defining’ – Pat Cummins

Following the World Test Championship final victory by winning the Ashes would be “legacy-defining” for Australia, says captain Pat Cummins.

Australia ruthlessly completed a 209-win over India at The Oval to win the Test title for the first time.

The Ashes begins on Friday with Australia bidding to seal their first series win in England since 2001.

“Whether we like it or not, Ashes tend to define eras and teams,” said Cummins, 30.

“We’ve played awesome cricket for the last two years and being there at the end holding the trophy feels really well deserved.

“That’s great for our team and Ashes are hard to win,

“It’s not going to be easy but if we were to win it, that is legacy-defining stuff.”

The Test Championship is contested over a two-year cycle, during which Australia topped the league stage, before controlling this week’s final from the outset.

The upcoming Ashes is the most anticipated in a generation given England’s change of fortunes and style, which has led to them winning 11 of…