World Check Championship remaining: The Oval chosen to host showpiece

New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship when they beat India in the final in 2021

The World Test Championship final will be held at The Oval between 7 and 11 June.

The finalists are yet to be decided, with Australia, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa all in with a chance of qualification.

England cannot qualify for the final, which is the culmination of a two-year cycle of Test cricket.

They sit fifth out of nine teams, having risen up the table over the past year.

However, they have no more fixtures remaining in the cycle – their two Test matches against New Zealand this month are not part of the competition.

Australia and India are favourites to reach the final and are the only two teams with their fate in their own hands.

Australia, who will face England in the Ashes from 16 June, need to draw just one the four Tests in their forthcoming series against India to guarantee a spot in the final.

India are currently second in the table and will also reach the showpiece match if…