World Circular Automotives Market Report 2023: Circular Autos can Address Enviro… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Gearing Up to Circular Autos: Opportunities from the Shift to Sustainable Mobility” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Circular Autos represent a new vehicle class; fully-electric, connected vehicles built from the ground up with renewable resources and embedded recyclability.

They could be the silver bullet to the disruption the automotive industry faces; digitalization and sustainability amid the ripple effects of the worsening economic outlook. Circular Auto is the embodiment of clean, safe, and convenient movement of people and goods. Read this report to learn about the Top opportunities from the shift to Sustainable Mobility.

This report unveils the top opportunities in the transition to sustainable, electrified, connected, and shared mobility.

Circular Autos can address environmental goals and digital transformation

Circularity and sustainability are becoming core parts of the strategic direction of carmakers and automotive suppliers due to emission regulations and climate policies, competition, and changing consumer needs.

Many passenger car brands are already fully-electric, such as Tesla and Polestar. Still, their shift to climate neutrality is underway, with Tesla not making a commitment yet while Polestar has set 2040 as the goal.

The VW Group is targeting net carbon neutrality by 2050 with a combination of strategies that include a fully-electric car mix, off-setting unavoidable emissions, and many more. The VW Group expects its BEV mix to account for 20-25% of sales by 2025, amounting to 2-3 million units, of which VW will amount to circa 1 million.

The latest update of Renault Group’s Renaulution plan will include creating a 360 circular economy company from the closed loop in materials to battery recycling, called “The Future Is NEUTRAL”, an industry-first, according to the French carmaker.