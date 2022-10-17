World Cloud Show – Jakarta assembled global cloud technology leaders to accelera… – Press Release

Officially supported by Jakarta Smart City, and in Association with Asosiasi Penyelenggara Jasa Internet Indonesia (APJII), the 19th global edition of #TresconCloud featured a richness of debate about the future of Cloud Technology in Jakarta. To encourage the next wave of cloud adoption in Indonesia, top cloud ecosystem heavyweights including Rubrik, Alibaba Cloud, Fortinet, Xtremax, and many others convened at the event.

JAKARTA, Oct 17, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – On 4 – 5 October 2022, at the JW Marriott Jakarta, more than 250 C-level tech decision makers attended the World Cloud Show, along with forward-thinking business minds that came together to discuss ideas, overcome challenges, and create innovative solutions. The expert speakers highlighted use-cases designed by public and private players in response to connectivity challenges and needs of all kinds that have emerged over the past few years, as well as how cloud computing can contribute towards social goals and enable innovation opportunities.



H.E. Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister, Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia, in his keynote shared his views on ‘Digital transformation in Trade’. He was quoted saying, “I believe that Indonesia’s digital economy can transform the way that our country develops. Instead of increasing digital obstacles, digital economy can be the key to close the gap between those who have and have not.”

Hanindya Permatasari, Solutions Architect at Rubrik Indonesia, discussed at length on ‘Building Cyber Resiliency at the Point of Data’. He was quoted saying, “Our Zero Trust Data Management solution protects enterprise data from attack and delivers the capabilities to reliably and rapidly recover applications, so that normal IT operations can be restored.”

While speaking about ‘Securing your Cloud Journey with Fortinet Security Fabric’, Fachrizal Zainuddin, Cloud Security Consultant at Fortinet Indonesia mentioned that, “It’s hard to get good help these days. There is a massive…