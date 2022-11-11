World Cup 1982: Brazil v Italy and ‘the day soccer died’

A draw would have put Brazil through into a semi-final against Poland

In November 2004, Brazilian football legend Socrates made a famous (and short) promotional cameo for English non-league side Garforth Town. As the football correspondent for a leading Brazilian newspaper, I arrived in the West Yorkshire town to write about the madness of it all.

An interview with the legendary midfielder – known as The Doctor because of his medical degree but also his political engagement – turned into a long after-hours chat at a local pub. Guards and notepads were down as Socrates, always a laid-back character, chatted about football with a sincerity that was remarkable even for him.

It was at that pub, such an unusual setting and so far from his comfort zone, that Socrates made a striking admission: he had never watched back Brazil’s 3-2 defeat by Italy in the 1982 World Cup – none of it. He just couldn’t bear to.

“I just don’t need to go through that game again,” he said. And it is quite…