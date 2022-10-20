World Cup 2022: Amnesty urges hosts to proceed employee reforms after event

Millions of migrant workers have helped build Qatar’s World Cup stadiums and infrastructure

The task of protecting migrant workers from exploitation in World Cup hosts Qatar is “only half done” according to human rights group Amnesty.

With one month until kick-off, the organisation warned that progress on labour reforms “must not grind to a halt once the roadshow leaves Doha”.

“Human rights abuses persist on a significant scale today,” it said.

And in its final pre-tournament report, Amnesty reiterated its call on football’s world governing body Fifa to establish a compensation fund for abused migrant labourers.

It also said the Football Association “should have spoken out far more clearly and honestly about the serious human rights abuses that threaten to completely overshadow this World Cup”.

Both Fifa and the local organising committee have hailed the reforms that have been introduced.

The FA meanwhile insisted it had “clearly outlined our position on Qatar”.

In its report Amnesty…