World Cup 2022: Argentina abandon Buenos Aires bus parade amid jubilant scenes

Argentina’s footballers have won the World Cup for the first time since 1986

Argentina’s World Cup winners had to abandon an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires and instead took a helicopter ride over the millions of ecstatic fans partying in the streets.

The squad showed off the trophy at the start of a planned eight-hour journey.

But the celebrations on packed roads became more chaotic, forcing a rethink.

“It was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of joy,” tweeted presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti.

Social media videos appeared to show fans jumping onto the top deck of the bus carrying the players at one point when it passed underneath a bridge, with one fan falling off.

The Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a national holiday in the South American country after Lionel Messi and his team-mates beat France in Sunday’s final.

About four million people lined the streets of Buenos Aires, according to local estimates.