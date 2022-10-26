World Cup 2022: Australia gamers criticise human rights document of hosts Qatar in video

Former Brighton and Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan features in the video

Australia have released a collective statement against Qatar’s human rights record, becoming the first 2022 World Cup team to do so.

The video message criticises the World Cup hosts’ treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people.

Football Australia also released a statement saying the “suffering” felt by workers and their families caused by the tournament “cannot be ignored”.

Australia will play at the tournament in Qatar, which starts on November 20.

The video external-link , which features 16 players, calls for “effective remedy” for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.

The 16 Australia players involved in the video include captain Mat Ryan, Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, Hearts’ Kye Rowles and Alex Wilkinson, the president of players’ union Professional Footballers Australia who last represented the Socceroos in 2015.

“Addressing these issues is not easy, and we do not have all the…