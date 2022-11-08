World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the event was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter first joined Fifa as technical director in 1975 and was voted president in 1998

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”.

Blatter, 86, was president of world football’s governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.

The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

“It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it,” he told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger external-link .

Blatter said Fifa had adjusted the criteria used to select host countries in 2012 after concerns were raised about the treatment of migrant workers building World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

“Since then, social considerations and human rights are taken into account,” he added.

Blatter spent 17 years as Fifa president but was forced to step down in 2015 over allegations he unlawfully arranged a transfer of two million Swiss francs…